Tamil Nadu distributing cakes to government and aided schools
This Children's Day, the Tamil Nadu government is making things sweeter by sending cakes to every government and aided school.
Cakes are being kept fresh in air-conditioned classrooms and will be handed out on November 13, making sure all students, teachers, and non-teaching staff get a treat.
Tamil Nadu will give 61,84,566 cakes
61,84,566 students, teachers, and non-teaching staff across the state will receive these cakes, with different districts getting slightly different cake packs.
Schools have even set aside extra cakes just in case, so everyone gets to join the celebration.