Tamil Nadu doubles annadhanam at 10 temples to over 5L
Big update for temple-goers in Tamil Nadu: the state's Annadhanam scheme, which gives out free meals at temples, just got a major boost.
The government is now doubling the number of people who get these meals at 10 major temples, taking the total to over 5 lakh devotees each year.
This expansion was kicked off by Minister C. Ramesh at Kundrathur's Subramaniya Swamy Temple.
Minister C. Ramesh adds 2,25,475 devotees
With this move, 2,25,475 newly covered devotees will get daily meals at well-known temples like Perur Pateeswarar in Coimbatore and Kasi Viswanatha Swamy in Chennai annually.
Minister Ramesh called the scheme a way to spread compassion and equality: "the principle that serving people is serving God," he said.
He even joined devotees for a meal after launching the expanded program, showing the state's focus on welfare and accountability.