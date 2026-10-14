Tamil Nadu doubles annadhanam at 10 temples to over 5L

Big update for temple-goers in Tamil Nadu: the state's Annadhanam scheme, which gives out free meals at temples, just got a major boost.

The government is now doubling the number of people who get these meals at 10 major temples, taking the total to over 5 lakh devotees each year.

This expansion was kicked off by Minister C. Ramesh at Kundrathur's Subramaniya Swamy Temple.