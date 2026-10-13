Tamil Nadu eases smartphone ban in 52 state run temples
India
Big update: Tamil Nadu just eased its smartphone ban in 52 state-run temples. Now, you can bring your phone inside, just keep it switched off.
Snapping photos or posting on social media is still a no-go.
This is the sixth policy tweak from Chief Minister Vijay in just five months.
Temples offer optional phone deposit counters
The original ban, meant to keep temple vibes peaceful, ended up causing headaches: think not enough lockers and long lines during festivals.
The new rule lets temples offer optional phone deposit counters (with fees that vary), hoping to make things smoother for everyone while still respecting the spiritual atmosphere.