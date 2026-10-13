Tamil Nadu lifts smartphone ban at 52 temples after complaints
Tamil Nadu just rolled back its smartphone ban that had been in place since 1 September 2026 at 52 temples after lots of visitors complained about long waits and not enough lockers for phones.
The original rule was meant to keep things peaceful and prevent unauthorized photos, but it ended up causing more hassle than harmony.
Phones allowed inside if switched off
You can now bring your phone inside as long as it stays switched off. Taking photos or using social media is still a no-go. Break the rule and you'll face a fine.
Temples are spreading the word with signs and announcements, and you can still leave your phone at deposit counters if you want (some charge a small fee).
This is actually the sixth policy change in five months, showing officials are listening (maybe a bit too closely) to public feedback.