The allegations first surfaced in July, with claims that Vignesh sent messages about the collector's appearance and visited her residence while intoxicated.

DMK MP Kanimozhi brought attention to the issue, while Vignesh has denied all charges, saying they're meant to damage his reputation.

The Madras High Court has called for an impartial investigation led by senior police officials, and the court directed the Tamil Nadu government to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) with independent members to examine the allegations.