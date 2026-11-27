Tamil Nadu MLA Arul Vignesh arrested over collector harassment allegations
Tamil Nadu MLA Arul Vignesh was arrested on Friday after a district collector accused him of sexual harassment, including sending inappropriate messages and making unwanted advances.
The case was filed at the Kallakurichi all-women police station, and Vignesh was arrested from his residence and taken to a police station for questioning.
Madras HC seeks impartial probe, ICC
The allegations first surfaced in July, with claims that Vignesh sent messages about the collector's appearance and visited her residence while intoxicated.
DMK MP Kanimozhi brought attention to the issue, while Vignesh has denied all charges, saying they're meant to damage his reputation.
The Madras High Court has called for an impartial investigation led by senior police officials, and the court directed the Tamil Nadu government to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) with independent members to examine the allegations.