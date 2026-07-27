Tamil Nadu over 71,000 accidents, Uttar Pradesh nearly 28,000 deaths
India
Tamil Nadu saw the highest number of road accidents last year, over 71,000, while Uttar Pradesh had the most deaths at nearly 28,000.
This information came straight from the Lok Sabha session, where data was tabled by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Experts urge reforms in both states
Even though Tamil Nadu had way more accidents than Uttar Pradesh, fewer people died per crash thanks to better roads and emergency care.
In contrast, Uttar Pradesh's fatality rate was higher due to severe collisions and weaker medical response.
Experts say both states need urgent changes, like smarter traffic management in Tamil Nadu and improved highways plus emergency services in Uttar Pradesh, to help bring these numbers down.