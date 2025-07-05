Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Tamil Nadu police brutality incident captured on camera
A video of police officers allegedly beating a young man named Vicky at Kacharapalayam police station has gone viral, triggering public anger across Tamil Nadu.
The incident happened after Vicky questioned why police weren't acting on his aunt's complaint.
Now, the case is under investigation by local authorities.
TL;DR
Another case of custodial death in Tamil Nadu
Tensions have grown as another case surfaced—a temple security guard, Ajit Kumar, died in custody after being arrested for theft.
His family says he was beaten by police, and a post-mortem found 44 injuries, contradicting official claims of a seizure.
So far, one officer from Vicky's case has been transferred while investigations continue.