Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd schedules Tiruchi maintenance outage
India
Just a heads up, Tiruchi and nearby areas will have a planned power cut on July 14, from 9:45am to 4pm.
The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. is doing maintenance at Mainguard Gate, Kambarasampettai, and Manikandam substations, so spots like Old Karur Road, Chinthamani Bazaar, and Woraiyur Housing Unit will be affected.
Suburbs face power and water interruptions
It's not just the city: suburban places like Cauvery Nagar, Anna Statue area, Panaiyakurichi, and more are included too.
Plus, water supply could take a hit since pumping stations at Golden Rock and Ramanathapuram will be down.
If you're in these areas, it's a good idea to plan ahead for both power and water interruptions!