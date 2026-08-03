Tamil Nadu records lowest July Cauvery inflow of 0.698 tmcft
India
Tamil Nadu just saw its lowest Cauvery water inflow for July 2026 in the last 50 years; only 0.698 tmcft came in, way below the 31.24 tmcft it is supposed to get under the official agreement.
For context, the previous record low at Biligundulu was 2.441 tmcft back in 2003, so this year's numbers are a big concern.
Tamil Nadu June-July inflow 3.613 tmcft
The inflow at Biligundulu is at its lowest, too, with only 0.698 tmcft, much less than the previous low of 2.441 tmcft in 2003.
Studies show Tamil Nadu usually gets around 33-36 tmcft in July, but this year's combined June-July total was just 3.613 tmcft against a needed 40.43 tmcft, highlighting how serious the water shortage is right now for the state.