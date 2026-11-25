TN blames temple after defying SC's Karthigai Deepam lighting order
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it could not comply with its order to light the Karthigai Deepam at a disputed stone pillar, Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill, and apologized to the court. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishn, said the temple administration didn't allow compliance, as it was in violation of the established practices and rituals. The lamp was lit at the usual spot near Uchipillaiyar temple instead.
Petitioner
Refusal to light lamp at Deepathoon 'most unfortunate'
Senior Advocate Guru Krishnakumar, representing those who wanted lamp lighting at Deepathoon, submitted that the Collector's move was like seeking an "anticipatory mentioning" for breach of court orders.
He described the refusal to light the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon as "most unfortunate."
He claimed a statement was issued in the name of Temple Board of Trustees mandating that the lamp be lit at Ucchipillaiyar temple according to custom.
However, he alleged that the sthanikars later denied issuing such a statement.
Order noncompliance
'They have succeeded by strategem and devices'
Krishnakumar said, "Deliberate attempt to non-comply with the order. They have succeeded by strategem and devices. This is a complete infraction of the rule of law. They kept telling the High Court till the last minute that they will comply with the order; they refused to comply."
"The flame is still burning (at Ucchipillaiyar mandapam), let it be taken and put at the Deepathoon as a matter of rule of law," Krishnakumar said.
Allegations made
Petitioner alleges state misled Madras High Court
Another lawyer urged the bench to take suo motu contempt action for what they called deliberate disobedience of court directions.
However, the bench declined to initiate suo motu proceedings. Justice Kumar advised them to file a contempt petition instead, saying, "No suo motu; file the necessary petition, we will issue appropriate orders if required."
Krishnakumar confirmed that his party would be filing a contempt petition in this regard.
Court proceedings
Supreme Court's order on lighting Karthigai Deepam lamp
On November 20, the Supreme Court had allowed a small team authorized by the temple administration to light the lamp at Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time measure.
The court directed Collector Krishn to supervise arrangements and file a compliance report within three days after the festival.
Hours before Tuesday's ceremony, the Madras High Court disposed of five petitions after recording Collector Krishn's assurance that they would comply with this order.
Ritual adherence
Temple administration to present details of customs before SC
However, the Deepathoon remained unlit.
The temple administration said its trustees unanimously decided to adhere to established practices, lighting the lamp at Uchipillaiyar Temple instead of Deepathoon, which they say is a survey stone erected by the British
They also stated that they would present details of these customs before the Supreme Court.