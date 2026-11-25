Senior Advocate Guru Krishnakumar, representing those who wanted lamp lighting at Deepathoon, submitted that the Collector's move was like seeking an "anticipatory mentioning" for breach of court orders.

He described the refusal to light the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon as "most unfortunate."

He claimed a statement was issued in the name of Temple Board of Trustees mandating that the lamp be lit at Ucchipillaiyar temple according to custom.

However, he alleged that the sthanikars later denied issuing such a statement.