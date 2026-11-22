Tarn Taran religious shooting killed 19-year-old Sukhraj Singh, 4 suspects
A 19-year-old Sukhraj Singh was shot and killed at a religious event in Tarn Taran on Saturday.
Four men opened fire near Maharaja Ranjit Singh School, injuring several people.
The suspects, Mohit, Happy, Vinay, and Love, are believed to have acted over an old rivalry.
Three hospitalized, family protests
Three others were seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.
Family members of the deceased staged a protest, demanding justice, who say police ignored earlier complaints about the suspects.
Family members of the deceased staged a protest, demanding justice, with senior officers visiting the scene to address their concerns.