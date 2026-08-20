Tarun Tejpal moves SC against conviction in 2013 rape case
What's the story
Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal has moved the Supreme Court, challenging his conviction in a 2013 rape case. The Bombay High Court had on August 6 overturned his acquittal by a trial court and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a former colleague. On Wednesday, the Goa government approached the Supreme Court, seeking enhancement of Tejpal's sentence to life imprisonment without challenging the conviction itself.
Sentence enhancement
Goa government's stand on sentence enhancement
The Goa government filed a special leave petition seeking to enhance Tejpal's sentence from 10 years to life imprisonment.
They argue that the punishment is "grossly disproportionate" to the gravity of the offenses.
The state has not challenged his conviction but contended that aggravating circumstances were not adequately considered by the High Court when imposing the sentence.
Case background
Tejpal convicted under IPC provisions for rape, sexual harassment
Tejpal was convicted under the Indian Penal Code for rape, sexual harassment, and assault with intent to disrobe.
The rape provision under which he was convicted had a minimum punishment of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.
The case dates back to November 2013 when Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted a junior colleague in an elevator at a luxury hotel in Goa during a Tehelka event.
Court proceedings
HC termed trial court's acquittal 'perverse'
Appearing for the Goa government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had urged the high court to impose the maximum sentence.
"This court must give a clear message to society that when a girl says no, it means no," he said.
The High Court found Tejpal in a position of "dominance, control, trust and authority" over the complainant.
It overturned the trial court's 2021 acquittal, saying its appreciation of evidence was "not only unreasonable but perverse."
Tejpal has consistently denied all allegations.