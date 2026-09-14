Tarun Tejpal surrenders to Mapusa court after Supreme Court order
India
Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka, turned himself in to the Mapusa court on Monday after being told to do so by the Supreme Court.
He was convicted of raping a junior colleague back in 2013 during a work event at a Goa hotel.
Goa seeks life term for Tejpal
Tejpal was first acquitted by a sessions court in 2021 due to lack of evidence, but that decision was challenged.
The Bombay High Court later found him guilty and sentenced him to 10 years. After his appeal, the Supreme Court ordered his surrender.
Now, the Goa government is pushing for a life sentence, arguing that the earlier punishment wasn't enough given how serious the crime was.