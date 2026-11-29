Tata Sumo carrying family plunges into Uri gorge, 4 killed
A heartbreaking accident in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, saw a Tata Sumo carrying a family skid off the road and fall into a gorge on Saturday.
Locals jumped in right away to help, rushing the injured to a nearby hospital, but sadly, four family members didn't make it.
Omar Abdullah announces ₹2L, ₹1L relief
The victims were Syed Shafeeq Shah, 26, his wife Rashida Bano, 25, his 17-year-old sister, and Shahida Fatima, 27.
Leaders like Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha shared their condolences and support.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced ex gratia relief of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to the injured minor girl from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi urged the authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment to the injured.