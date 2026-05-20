Taxi catches fire after engine smoke at Coimbatore International Airport
India
A taxi unexpectedly caught fire in the parking lot at Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday.
The car started smoking from its engine before flames broke out.
Coimbatore airport fire team controls blaze
Other taxi drivers tried to put out the fire with handheld extinguishers but couldn't manage it.
Security quickly called in the airport's fire team, who arrived within minutes and got the blaze under control.
The burnt car was then cleared from the area.