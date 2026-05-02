TCS sexual harassment case: Court rejects Nida Khan's anticipatory bail

A Nashik court has rejected anticipatory bail to Nida Khan, an accused in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment case. The allegations involve women employees at the TCS BPO unit in Nashik facing sexual harassment and religious coercion. Khan had sought pre-arrest protection citing her pregnancy and limited involvement, but was opposed by the prosecution, who argued for custodial interrogation.

Court arguments What did the prosecution argue? Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar argued that Khan's custodial interrogation was essential to probe "potential financial links and external funding sources." He also highlighted the need for a forensic examination of Khan's mobile phone and recovered diaries. The defense contended that Maharashtra lacked an anti-conversion law during the alleged incidents and sought relief on grounds like Khan's pregnancy and cooperation with authorities.

Case details Allegations of religious coercion and harassment The allegations against Khan include coercing a Scheduled Tribe community member to adopt religious practices such as wearing a burqa and hijab, reciting Kalma, and changing her name. Investigators also claimed knowledge of the prime accused, Danish Shaikh's, relationship with the complainant and plans to move her to Malaysia. The defense argued that Maharashtra had no specific anti-conversion law in force at the time and sought relief based on Khan's pregnancy and cooperation.

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Investigation progress Multiple police teams formed to locate Khan After the court's decision, multiple police teams have been formed to locate Khan as she becomes vulnerable to arrest. The case involves several complaints from TCS BPO unit women employees alleging harassment through WhatsApp groups and coercion into religious practices. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing nine FIRs filed in the case under various sections, including sexual harassment and the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions.

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