Teacher beats student 150 times for not doing homework
India
At MRG School in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, an English teacher allegedly beat a 10-year-old boy with a stick—reportedly 150 times—for not finishing his homework.
The child came home limping, with swollen legs and visible injury marks.
Teacher offered biscuits to boy to keep him quiet
The teacher, Prakhar Singh, also tried to keep the boy quiet by offering biscuits and threatening more violence if he spoke up.
After hearing what happened from his son, the boy's father reported it to the school.
The principal removed Singh from service with immediate effect.
Authorities have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.