Teacher's family dies en route to SIR hearing
India
A heartbreaking story from West Bengal: a teacher lost his wife and nine-month-old son in a road accident while traveling to fix voter form issues.
Despite the tragedy, he left their bodies at the morgue and still attended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing, which they had traveled for.
Leaders criticize system's impact
This incident highlights how stressful and urgent the SIR process has become for many families amid the ongoing SIR process.
The process is meant to ensure accurate voter rolls but has caused real hardship for migrants and those labeled as illegal immigrants who now need to prove links to old records.
Local leaders are criticizing the system's impact, with Mohammad Yasin blaming both the Centre and the SIR for his loss.