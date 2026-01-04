Teachers push back against stray dog duties after Supreme Court order

Why are teachers upset?

Teachers argue that managing stray dogs should be the job of municipal bodies like the BMC, not something dumped on educators.

They point out that under the Right to Education Act, they're only supposed to handle non-teaching tasks in special cases like elections, disaster relief, or the decennial census.

The recent move has sparked confusion—especially after a Delhi circular led to rumors online that teachers would have to count stray dogs, even resulting in cyber investigations and a teacher's suspension.

For many educators, it feels unfair and overwhelming to take on civic duties without extra support or resources.