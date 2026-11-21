Teen girl fatally stabbed in Thoothukudi by acquaintance K Muthuraj
A 17-year-old girl in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, lost her life on Saturday after being attacked by a 23-year-old acquaintance, K Muthuraj.
He reportedly entered her home with a knife and poison, confronted her about speaking to other boys, and ended up fatally stabbing her.
K Muthuraj detained, case registered
Police acted quickly and secured Muthuraj, who had tried to take his own life after the incident.
He is currently receiving treatment at Government Thoothukudi Medical College and Hospital.
A case has been registered at Sawyerpuram police station as authorities look into what led up to this tragic event.