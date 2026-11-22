Kerala teen develops serious kidney ailment after using fairness cream
What's the story
A 17-year-old girl in Kerala has developed a serious kidney ailment after using a fairness cream promoted by social media influencers. The teenager, who was treated at Aster MIMS Mother Hospital in Malappuram, experienced symptoms like sudden blood pressure drop, fainting, and leg swelling. The condition made it difficult for her to walk and climb stairs.
Product details
Girl bought cream after seeing Instagram influencers' videos
The girl had bought the cream after seeing Instagram influencers' videos claiming it could treat pimples, dark spots, and pigmentation.
She ordered the product through a WhatsApp number provided on Instagram and found it effective initially.
However, her health deteriorated over time, including a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainting, leading to hospitalization.
Health impact
Teenager has dangerously high mercury levels
Nephrologist Gowri S, who is treating the girl, said detailed medical examinations revealed dangerously high mercury levels in her blood and body.
"Mercury can severely damage the filtering units of the kidneys," she said.
The girl was diagnosed with membranous nephropathy, a serious kidney condition that could lead to further complications if left untreated.
Product testing
Cream had 12,500 ppm mercury levels
Tests on the fairness cream showed mercury levels of 12,500 parts per million (ppm), far exceeding the permissible limit of less than one ppm.
Dr. Gowri said these findings allegedly linked the mercury-containing product to the girl's kidney ailment.
She advised against believing advertisements promising instant results or rapid improvement in skin tone through such products and recommended consulting a dermatologist for skin problems instead.
Legal proceedings
Family to initiate legal proceedings against company
The girl had informed the company about her health problems but alleged she received no positive response.
The company initially said its senior officials would be informed but later stopped responding to her messages.
Her family has decided to initiate legal proceedings against the company in a consumer court, although they have not disclosed the name of the cream due to ongoing legal action.