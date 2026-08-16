Teen working in Belgium finds hidden gold stash nearly ₹90cr
India
While working a summer job in Sint-Gillis-Dendermonde, Belgium, 18-year-old Kobe uncovered a hidden bag inside a bricked-up cellar wall beneath a historic villa at an old brewery site.
Inside? Gold coins, nuggets, and bars worth nearly ₹90 crore!
At first, everyone thought they were just ordinary coins, until a gold bar turned up and changed everything.
Officials move gold to Brussels storage
Turns out the stash was hidden under a 19th-century villa built for brewery owner Theophilus Van Assche.
After reporting the find, officials moved the gold to secure storage in Brussels.
Now, authorities are digging into who actually owns the treasure and whether it's linked to any theft or inheritance claims.