Teenage rape survivor gives birth at AIIMS New Delhi India May 05, 2026

A 15-year-old girl, who survived rape, gave birth to a baby boy at AIIMS, New Delhi on May 2.

The Supreme Court had allowed her to end the pregnancy last month to protect her rights and dignity, but the pregnancy ended in delivery before the procedure was carried out.

The baby is now stable and being cared for in the NICU.