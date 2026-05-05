Teenage rape survivor gives birth at AIIMS New Delhi
India
A 15-year-old girl, who survived rape, gave birth to a baby boy at AIIMS, New Delhi on May 2.
The Supreme Court had allowed her to end the pregnancy last month to protect her rights and dignity, but the pregnancy ended in delivery before the procedure was carried out.
The baby is now stable and being cared for in the NICU.
Family starts adoption with central agency
The girl's family has chosen not to keep the child and has started the adoption process with a central agency.
Since the pregnancy happened when she was a minor, it is legally considered rape.
The Supreme Court emphasized that decisions should respect both the girl's autonomy and her family's wishes.