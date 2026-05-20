Teens found hanging in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, police suspect suicide
A teenage boy and girl were found hanging from a tree in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.
The boy was from Ramvapur Goriya village under Ranipur police station area in Bahraich district, while the girl was a local resident.
Both were minors and had been in a relationship their families knew about.
Police suspect suicide, but are still investigating.
Boy's brother: families linked by marriage
The boy's brother shared that their families were close: he had actually married the girl's older sister six years ago.
Their relationship was well-known and marriage talks had started, but the family was hesitant to solemnize the boy's marriage immediately because the middle brother was yet to be married, he said.
A field unit has been called to collect evidence, and the postmortem is under way.