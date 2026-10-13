Telangana ACB arrests tahsildar, surveyor in Rangareddy over ₹20L bribe
India
Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) just nabbed a tahsildar and a mandal surveyor in a case involving a proposed layout in Rangareddy district for taking a ₹20 lakh bribe.
The duo had apparently demanded ₹30 lakh to process a land survey and issue an official report, something required by HMDA rules.
Mandal surveyor caught with marked notes
Acting on the complaint, the ACB teamed up with the Central Investigation Unit and set up a sting.
The mandal surveyor was caught red-handed collecting the cash, following instructions from his boss, the tahsildar.
Chemical tests confirmed he'd handled the marked notes.
Both officials were arrested, brought before a special court in Hyderabad, and are now in judicial custody as investigations into government corruption continue.