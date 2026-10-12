Telangana adds 5,800 MW renewables including solar, wind and storage

Telangana is making a big move toward clean energy by adding 5,800 MW of renewables to its power supply.

With electricity demand soaring thanks to rapid growth and more industry, the state's plan includes 3,000 MW of solar (with battery storage), 800 MW of wind, and 2,000 MW of round-the-clock green power, procured through TGREDCO and TG-Genco, with private-sector developers building and operating the projects.