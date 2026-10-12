Telangana adds 5,800 MW renewables including solar, wind and storage
Telangana is making a big move toward clean energy by adding 5,800 MW of renewables to its power supply.
With electricity demand soaring thanks to rapid growth and more industry, the state's plan includes 3,000 MW of solar (with battery storage), 800 MW of wind, and 2,000 MW of round-the-clock green power, procured through TGREDCO and TG-Genco, with private-sector developers building and operating the projects.
Contracts secure 24 hours green power
This shift isn't just about keeping the lights on: it's about boosting grid reliability and reducing dependence on conventional and short-term market power purchases.
Private companies will build these projects under long-term contracts (25 years each for solar with 6,000 MWh BESS, wind and RE-RTC; 15 years for the 2,000 MWh FDRE BESS).
By securing steady green power for both day and night, Telangana hopes to protect itself from price swings in the energy market while supporting economic growth.