Telangana approves special remission for 92 people serving life sentences

Telangana sets 3 annual review dates

The state set up a policy with fixed review dates each year (February, June, and October).

Jail officials made a list of eligible inmates as of February 2026, which was then checked by senior prison staff and top government officials.

After getting the green light from the chief minister and cabinet, the proposal was forwarded to the governor.

Officials say these regular reviews help ease prison crowding while sticking to Supreme Court guidelines.