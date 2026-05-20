Telangana CM urges avoiding afternoon travel amid IMD heatwave
Heads up, Telangana: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is urging everyone to take it easy outdoors, especially with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning about a serious heat wave hitting the state (north Telangana in particular).
He's asking people to avoid going out and traveling during peak afternoon hours to stay safe from the heat.
Telangana CM orders power, water ors
To keep things running smoothly, the CM has told officials to make sure there are no power outages, plenty of oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets, and drinking water for residents.
Free water centers are being set up in cities, and hospitals are on alert for anyone dealing with heat stroke.
Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao is keeping an eye on everything so these safety measures actually reach people who need them.