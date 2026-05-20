Telangana CM urges avoiding afternoon travel amid IMD heatwave

Telangana CM orders power, water ors

To keep things running smoothly, the CM has told officials to make sure there are no power outages, plenty of oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets, and drinking water for residents.

Free water centers are being set up in cities, and hospitals are on alert for anyone dealing with heat stroke.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao is keeping an eye on everything so these safety measures actually reach people who need them.