Telangana CM wants salary cuts for employees who neglect their parents

Why does it matter?

The move is meant to protect elderly parents from being abandoned after supporting their kids' education and careers.

Inspired by similar laws like Assam's PRANAM Act, this proposal skips lengthy court processes for quicker help.

Some people worry about how "neglect" will be defined and want clear rules so the law isn't misused.

As CM Reddy put it, "You must never forget those who sacrificed for you; this is not just a law but a duty of the heart"—and he wants that message backed by policy.