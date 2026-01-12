Vijay tells CBI: TVK not to blame for Karur rally stampede

Tamil star-turned-politician Vijay told the CBI his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), isn't responsible for last year's tragic stampede at a Karur rally. The September 2025 incident left 41 dead and over 60 injured.

What happened at the rally? Vijay was questioned for six hours in Delhi on January 12, saying he left the venue "as he felt his presence could create chaos and ruckus."

The stampede followed an over six-hour delay—his event started at 7pm instead of noon—which led to thousands more supporters crowding in, causing chaos and dehydration.

What's the CBI looking into? After the Supreme Court handed them the case, the CBI began digging into issues like whether proper permissions were taken, why there was such heavy overcrowding (nearly 50,000 people), and if delays or announcements during Vijay's speech made things worse.

They're also checking if police actions or decisions played a role.