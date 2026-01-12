Next Article
Almont-Kid syrup recalled for dangerous contamination
India
State authorities in India have urgently banned and seized Almont-Kid cough syrup for kids after it was found to contain 15 times the safe limit of ethylene glycol—a toxic chemical.
The syrup, made by Tridus Remedies and used for treating congestion in children, was flagged by the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata.
States respond quickly; calls for safer medicines grow
Authorities in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana have stopped sales and ordered seizures of the affected batch to protect kids' health.
Ethylene glycol can seriously harm organs, so these bans are significant for public health.
The incident also highlights why India is working on stricter drug safety rules—especially after similar tragedies last year.