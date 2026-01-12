Almont-Kid syrup recalled for dangerous contamination India Jan 12, 2026

State authorities in India have urgently banned and seized Almont-Kid cough syrup for kids after it was found to contain 15 times the safe limit of ethylene glycol—a toxic chemical.

The syrup, made by Tridus Remedies and used for treating congestion in children, was flagged by the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata.