Telangana gets ₹1,420.26cr from Centre to revamp 26 urban areas
India
Telangana just scored ₹1,420.26 crore from the central government to revamp city infrastructure.
The funds will help upgrade Warangal, Karimnagar, and Khammam: think better sewage systems, smarter waste management, and new tech for city control.
In total, 26 urban areas are set to benefit from this push.
Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam receive upgrades
Warangal gets a major sewage overhaul with extra funding from Germany's KfW Bank.
Karimnagar is focusing on cleaner streets and a fresh riverfront vibe.
Khammam is rolling out an AI-powered command center to make city services smoother.
Telangana has also cleared 23 other municipal projects worth ₹14,000 crore under the same scheme, so even bigger changes could be on the way if those get approved.