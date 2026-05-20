Telangana gets ₹1,420.26cr from Centre to revamp 26 urban areas

Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam receive upgrades

Warangal gets a major sewage overhaul with extra funding from Germany's KfW Bank.

Karimnagar is focusing on cleaner streets and a fresh riverfront vibe.

Khammam is rolling out an AI-powered command center to make city services smoother.

Telangana has also cleared 23 other municipal projects worth ₹14,000 crore under the same scheme, so even bigger changes could be on the way if those get approved.