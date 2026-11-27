Telangana introduced the Chief Minister's Overseas Employment Scheme to help 7,000 young people from low-income backgrounds receive financial assistance to seek jobs abroad in 2026-27.

Applications will be received through a dedicated online portal to be launched shortly by TOMCOM.

If you're between 18 and 40 and studied in Telangana (Class 6-10), you can apply through the portal.

The scheme provides a 50% subsidy, subject to specified ceilings, for language training, visa processing, and airfare, making it a lot easier to chase work opportunities abroad.