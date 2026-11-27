Telangana launches Chief Minister's Overseas Employment Scheme supporting 7,000 youth
Telangana introduced the Chief Minister's Overseas Employment Scheme to help 7,000 young people from low-income backgrounds receive financial assistance to seek jobs abroad in 2026-27.
Applications will be received through a dedicated online portal to be launched shortly by TOMCOM.
If you're between 18 and 40 and studied in Telangana (Class 6-10), you can apply through the portal.
The scheme provides a 50% subsidy, subject to specified ceilings, for language training, visa processing, and airfare, making it a lot easier to chase work opportunities abroad.
Women 1-third quota, separate PWD quota
One-third of spots are reserved for women, and there's a dedicated quota for people with disabilities, too.
TOMCOM (the state's manpower company) will explore opportunities through partnerships with overseas recruitment agencies, bilateral arrangements, and government-to-government labor agreements, and coordinate with nationalized banks to help candidates get loans.
It's all about giving more young people in Telangana a shot at building their future overseas.