Telangana on high alert for more rain this week India Jul 23, 2025

Telangana is bracing for more rain this week, with the IMD issuing red and orange alerts in several districts.

Hyderabad will see light to moderate showers and gusty winds, while Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial are on high alert for extreme rainfall.