Telangana on high alert for more rain this week
Telangana is bracing for more rain this week, with the IMD issuing red and orange alerts in several districts.
Hyderabad will see light to moderate showers and gusty winds, while Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial are on high alert for extreme rainfall.
Flooding in Hyderabad
Flooding has already caused major problems in Hyderabad—especially around Madhapur's IT corridor and the Old City—with roads waterlogged and daily life disrupted.
Cyberabad Police even suggested IT companies switch to work-from-home to keep people safe and traffic moving during the downpour.