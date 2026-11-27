Telangana rescues 25 workers, including 9 children, from bonded labor
Authorities in Telangana just rescued 25 workers, including nine children, from two factories where they'd been trapped in bonded labor for up to 14 years.
The operation happened after social workers raised the alarm, prompting District Collector Chahat Bajpai to direct officials to inspect the facilities.
Andhra workers relocating, bonded labour probe
The rescued workers are from marginalized communities in Andhra Pradesh and had faced physical abuse, underpaid, and barely any freedom due to ongoing debt. Some children were even born at these work sites.
Many didn't have ID documents and lived in cramped shelters.
Now, officials are relocating them and investigating under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976 to make sure both justice is served and this doesn't happen again.