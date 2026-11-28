The new Industrial Policy 2.0 will boost manufacturing and create jobs in sectors like textiles, apparel, footwear, and leather.

Tech-wise, ICT Policy 2.0 plus support for data centers and semiconductor hubs are set to make Hyderabad even bigger on the IT map.

There's also a push for aerospace and creative fields like animation and gaming.

Plus, a new policy will let foreign universities open campuses in Telangana, so students can get world-class degrees without leaving home.