Telangana set to roll out 11 policies for Vision 2047
Telangana is rolling out 11 fresh policies at the upcoming Invest Telangana Global Summit, all part of its "Telangana Rising Vision 2047" plan.
The aim? To supercharge growth in industry, tech, and education and work toward a $3 trillion economy by 2047.
Telangana expands manufacturing ICT and universities
The new Industrial Policy 2.0 will boost manufacturing and create jobs in sectors like textiles, apparel, footwear, and leather.
Tech-wise, ICT Policy 2.0 plus support for data centers and semiconductor hubs are set to make Hyderabad even bigger on the IT map.
There's also a push for aerospace and creative fields like animation and gaming.
Plus, a new policy will let foreign universities open campuses in Telangana, so students can get world-class degrees without leaving home.