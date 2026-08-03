Telangana studio ordered to pay ₹8,000 for AI birthday photos
India
A photography studio in Telangana was ordered to pay ₹8,000 after it delivered many AI-generated birthday photos instead of real ones.
The customer had booked a pre-birthday shoot for his son, paying ₹13,500 for 15 themed pictures, but only received 14 incomplete themes, many made with AI.
When the studio refused to fix things or refund him, he took the issue to the consumer commission.
Consumer commission faults KSH Photography
The commission ruled that KSH Photography was at fault and said its actions caused stress and embarrassment for the family.
Since the studio didn't respond to any notices or defend itself, it was ordered to pay ₹5,000 as compensation plus ₹3,000 in legal costs within 45 days.