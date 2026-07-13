Telangana sub-inspector Pujari Thirupathi's granddaughter filmed driving in Ranga Reddy
India
A police sub-inspector in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district landed in trouble after a viral video showed his six-year-old granddaughter driving his car on a busy road.
The clip, which caused quite a stir online, captured bystanders questioning the officer about safety risks.
He shot back, "It is my choice. Who are you to question me?"
Pujari Thirupathi booked for endangering life
The officer, Pujari Thirupathi, later claimed he was helping his granddaughter prepare for a Guinness World Record as the youngest driver.
But most people weren't convinced and called out the danger to others on the road.
Police have now booked Thirupathi for endangering life and breaking traffic laws, and further investigation or departmental action may follow.