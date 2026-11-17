Thane cop Ashutosh Dumbre WhatsApp allegedly hacked, obscene videos posted
Thane's top cop, Ashutosh Dumbre, had his WhatsApp account allegedly hacked on Tuesday.
The hacker uploaded a bunch of obscene videos to his status, which were visible to his contacts before being deleted.
This incident really highlights how even high-ranking officials aren't immune to digital breaches.
Thane Cyber Cell investigates hack
Thane Cyber Cell is on the case, working to track down who was behind the hack and whether it was just mischief or something more serious.
If you ever face a similar issue, remember you can call India's cybercrime helpline at 1930.
To keep your own accounts safer, enable two-step verification on WhatsApp, avoid sketchy links or unknown.apk files, and set up a PIN for your SIM card.