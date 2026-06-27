Thane raid halts Maharashtra TET 2026, Bijendra Gupta implicated
The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026, set for June 28, has been put on hold after police found leaked question papers during a raid in Thane.
Three people were arrested, and they pointed to Bijendra Gupta (already infamous for the NEET-UG paper leak) as the main person behind this latest scam.
Fadnavis orders SIT, 1.5cr sale alleged
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a Special Investigation Team to dig deeper.
The Education Department will check if the seized papers are real TET questions and look into possible links with other exam leaks.
If confirmed, the exam could be canceled and stricter action taken against those involved.
The suspects reportedly tried selling the papers for ₹1.5 crore, raising fresh concerns about how safe big exams really are these days.