Thane raid halts Maharashtra TET 2026, Bijendra Gupta implicated

Fadnavis orders SIT, 1.5cr sale alleged

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a Special Investigation Team to dig deeper.

The Education Department will check if the seized papers are real TET questions and look into possible links with other exam leaks.

If confirmed, the exam could be canceled and stricter action taken against those involved.

The suspects reportedly tried selling the papers for ₹1.5 crore, raising fresh concerns about how safe big exams really are these days.