Thane residents protest proposed Amazon data center over water, noise
Thane locals are making some noise, literally, over Amazon's proposed data center in their neighborhood.
Over 100 residents showed up to protest, worried about more noise, environmental risks, and the project putting extra pressure on already limited water and the potential for electricity shortages.
NCP(SP) leader Manoj Pradhan pointed out that the data center could make Thane's water shortage even worse.
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske also joined in, saying too many trees were cut down for construction.
Naresh Mhaske seeks expert review, hearing
Mhaske, a Shiv Sena MP, wants a review of the project permissions by an independent expert committee and is pushing for a detailed public hearing before anything moves forward.
He has asked city officials to hit pause until these steps happen.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra still hopes to develop the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a hub for data center investment, but local voices are making it clear they want a say in how that happens.