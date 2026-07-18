Thane residents protest proposed Amazon data center over water, noise

Thane locals are making some noise, literally, over Amazon's proposed data center in their neighborhood.

Over 100 residents showed up to protest, worried about more noise, environmental risks, and the project putting extra pressure on already limited water and the potential for electricity shortages.

NCP(SP) leader Manoj Pradhan pointed out that the data center could make Thane's water shortage even worse.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske also joined in, saying too many trees were cut down for construction.