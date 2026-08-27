Thane station on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route raised 12m to protect mangroves
India
The new Thane station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route is going up 12 meters above ground, not just for looks, but to protect the local mangroves and keep the area's natural vibe.
Its wave-shaped roof is a nod to the nearby Ulhas River, blending style with purpose.
Maharashtra stretch covers 135.45km
This stretch of the project covers 135.45km in Maharashtra and includes big stations like Virar and Boisar.
Construction teams have already finished around 74km of piers, and several river bridges are under construction, including one over the Ulhas River (460 meters) and another over the Vaitarna River (2.32km).
With around 124.027km of viaducts and bridges in total, it's a major engineering feat that's moving fast.