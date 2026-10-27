Theni sub-jail escape sees 5 of 17 convicts recaptured
Five out of 17 convicts who broke out of Theni sub-jail have already been recaptured.
The group pulled off their escape by faking a medical emergency to distract guards: four were found during search operations, and one was tracked down in the auto rickshaw he used to flee.
Nine prison staff suspended in Theni
The jailbreak has led to nine prison staff being suspended while DGP (Prisons) and Correctional Services Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore and IGP South Zone Vijayendra S Bidari visited the incident site and briefly met local jail authorities.
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin are calling out the government for weak prison security, with MK Stalin describing it as part of a worrying pattern after another recent escape.
The BJP have termed the Theni jailbreak a "humiliating failure," while AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami termed it "a 'rude shock.'"