Thieves rob ACP Ranjit Kumar's Lucknow home near police outpost
India
Thieves broke into the home of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Ranjit Kumar in Rajajipuram, Lucknow, while he was at work and his family was away, and the break-in was discovered on Sunday.
They managed to steal cash and valuables from an almirah locker.
What's surprising is that the house is just 200 meters from a police outpost, raising some serious questions about local security.
Lucknow police probe repeated burglary
Police teams are now checking CCTV footage after locals spotted suspicious people nearby.
Despite informing police, the engineer's family hadn't filed a written complaint by Sunday evening.
This isn't the first time: on March 25, thieves hit the same house and got away with jewelry and ₹50,000 cash. That case still hasn't been solved.