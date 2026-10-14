Thieves steal ₹1.5cr from 2 Noida Sector 50 flats
Thieves broke into two locked flats in Noida's Sector 50 and made off with gold, silver, and other valuables worth around ₹1.5 crore.
The break-in happened late at night while the owners were away, and one flat's owner was actually out of the country.
Police have registered a case and set up four teams to track down the culprits.
CCTV shows thieves leaving with loot
The burglary was discovered after a neighbor alerted one of the residents, Nitin Jain.
Police said the thieves entered around 2:45am by jumping over it. CCTV showed the thieves leaving the premises after around two hours with their loot.
Police say security guards weren't at key spots because of rain that night, which made things easier for the thieves.
The Residents Welfare Association is now pushing for better security to protect everyone living in the society's 125 flats.