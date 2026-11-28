Third-year B.Tech student Ayush Kumar found dead near SLIET Sangrur
Ayush Kumar, a third-year B.Tech. student from Bihar, was found dead Saturday morning near a drain outside the Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET) in Sangrur.
Police believe his death may be connected to a student clash that happened just outside campus the previous day, and several students are currently being questioned.
Police to file formal case
Police say they will file a formal case once Kumar's parents arrive.
Early investigations point to possible links with drug abuse and personal rivalry among students.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has called for a fair probe and strict action against those responsible, urging authorities to ensure justice for Ayush.