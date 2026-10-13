Thoothukudi records 2 million tons of salt across 20,000 acres

Despite the huge harvest, only 400,000 tons have been sold so far. With cheaper salt arriving from Gujarat, prices in Thoothukudi have dropped from ₹2,500 to below ₹1,500 per ton.

A.R.A.S. Dhanapalan, former secretary of Thoothukudi District Small Salt Producers's Association, is still hopeful things will turn around by January 2027.

Thoothukudi has been a major player in Tamil Nadu's salt scene, but competition and price swings are making things tricky for producers this year.