Thoothukudi records 2 million tons of salt across 20,000 acres
India
Thoothukudi just wrapped up its salt season with a record-breaking 2 million tons harvested across 20,000 acres, thanks to a long, hot summer.
This bumper crop is a big deal for the local industry, which supports about 30,000 jobs.
Gujarat salt undercuts Thoothukudi prices
Despite the huge harvest, only 400,000 tons have been sold so far. With cheaper salt arriving from Gujarat, prices in Thoothukudi have dropped from ₹2,500 to below ₹1,500 per ton.
A.R.A.S. Dhanapalan, former secretary of Thoothukudi District Small Salt Producers's Association, is still hopeful things will turn around by January 2027.
Thoothukudi has been a major player in Tamil Nadu's salt scene, but competition and price swings are making things tricky for producers this year.