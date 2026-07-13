Three Andhra Pradesh tourists die near Vietnam's Phu Quoc island
India
Three tourists from Andhra Pradesh lost their lives in a tragic boat accident near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, and their bodies are being brought back to India.
The victims (Nallapeta Adiseshaiah Ravi Teja; Gelli Jaya Lakshmi; and Mudium Sreedhar) will be sent to their hometowns, with Indian and Andhra Pradesh officials coordinating the process.
Gelli Kishore remains critically ill
One survivor, Gelli Kishore, 32, is still fighting for his life in a Vietnamese hospital after emergency surgery.
His transfer for advanced treatment has been delayed due to complications, but both governments are working on getting his family there quickly.
Local leaders and the Telugu community are stepping up to support the families during this tough time.