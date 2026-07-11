Three days after 3-story collapse in Moshi 8 believed trapped

Debris and safety rules slow rescue

Rescue work is tough: debris from the cantilever fall and piles of garbage make it hard for heavy machines to get through.

Officials say they are following strict safety rules to avoid more accidents.

Families waiting nearby are anxious and frustrated by the slow pace, but rescuers continue around the clock, hoping to save lives.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the rescue operation on July 10 and urged teams to speed things up while staying safe.