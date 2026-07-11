Three days after 3-story collapse in Moshi 8 believed trapped
Three days after a three-story building in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, collapsed following a garbage landslide, rescue teams are still searching for eight people believed to be trapped under the debris.
So far, nine survivors have been pulled out and one body has been found.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local officials are working nonstop to reach those still missing.
Debris and safety rules slow rescue
Rescue work is tough: debris from the cantilever fall and piles of garbage make it hard for heavy machines to get through.
Officials say they are following strict safety rules to avoid more accidents.
Families waiting nearby are anxious and frustrated by the slow pace, but rescuers continue around the clock, hoping to save lives.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the rescue operation on July 10 and urged teams to speed things up while staying safe.