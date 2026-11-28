Three family members including 11-year-old boy killed on Ganga Expressway
A heartbreaking accident on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh claimed three lives from the same family, including an 11-year-old boy.
Their car crashed into a sugarcane-loaded tractor-trolley near Bahjoi, Sambhal district, in the early hours of Saturday.
The victims were Ajay Kumar, 40; his son Piyush, 11; and brother-in-law Rajkumar, 30.
Police probe alcohol or driver fatigue
Ajay's wife, Shailesh Kumari, 38, is a survivor but remains seriously injured and was already battling cancer.
The family was heading home to Azamgarh after a medical trip to Delhi when the crash happened.
Police are investigating whether alcohol or driver fatigue played a role: a liquor bottle was found in the car, and Shailesh shared that everyone had fallen asleep during the journey.
Meanwhile, their driver reportedly fled right after the accident.