A heartbreaking accident on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh claimed three lives from the same family, including an 11-year-old boy.

Their car crashed into a sugarcane-loaded tractor-trolley near Bahjoi, Sambhal district, in the early hours of Saturday.

The victims were Ajay Kumar, 40; his son Piyush, 11; and brother-in-law Rajkumar, 30.